French Open day seven: Novak Djokovic cruises into the fourth round

Novak Djokovic has cruised through in Paris so far

Novak Djokovic continued his serene progress at the French Open on Saturday.

The world number one has lost just 15 games in the first three rounds after dispatching Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0 6-3 6-2. Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini is out, though, after losing to qualifier Daniel Altmaier.

In the women’s draw, Sofia Kenin dropped just two games against Irina Bara while Petra Kvitova staged an impressive first-set recovery to beat teenager Leylah Fernandez 7-5 6-3.

Picture of the day

Daniel Altmaier serves against Matteo Berrettini (Christophe Ena/AP)

Shot of the day

Undisputed shot of the day from ?? Daniel Elahi Galan! ? ?: @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/Gz8tSJQQRT — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 3, 2020

Home comforts

Ya tenemos a Mini Rober en brazos! La mamá, una campeona, y el bebé están muy bien. Estamos inmensamente felices ? ⁣⁣⁣⁣Mini Rober was born today! Both mum and baby are doing well. We can’t be happier! ? pic.twitter.com/dKRKzyIc2O — Roberto BautistaAgut (@BautistaAgut) September 15, 2020

It was no surprise that well wishes poured in when Roberto Bautista Agut announced the birth of his son last month. The Spaniard has suffered the loss of both his mother and father over the last year-and-a-half.

Bautista Agut was looking forward to heading home after his loss to Pablo Carreno Busta, saying: “I feel again the feeling of having a family, so it’s very nice. It’s an amazing feeling and now I need some time at home to enjoy them and to feel a little bit what it is to be a father.”

Swiss influence

Daniel Altmaier celebrates his third-round victory over Matteo Berrettini (Christophe Ena/AP)

German Altmaier became the latest surprise name to reach the fourth round. The qualifier’s big inspiration is former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka, and he tries to copy the Swiss in a number of ways.

Altmaier pointed to his head after winning in a signature Wawrinka move, and said: “When I was watching him, he always says, ‘Allez, Stan’. I a little bit copy because I like to say, ‘Allez, Dan’.”

Team Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is not the only player left at Roland Garros wearing a mask with his face on it. Ons Jabeur has one, too.

Fallen seeds

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (8), Garbine Muguruza (11), Petra Martic (13)

Men: Matteo Berrettini (7), Roberto Bautista Agut (10), Cristian Garin (20)

Who’s up next?

Twenty-year-old Sebastian Korda faces his idol Rafael Nadal as the fourth round gets under way at Roland Garros.

US Open champion Dominic Thiem takes on young Frenchman Hugo Gaston while women’s top seed Simona Halep looks for a repeat of last year’s victory over Iga Swiatek.