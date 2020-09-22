Leeds reach agreement to sign Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente

Leeds have reached an agreement in principle to sign Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente, the Spanish club have announced.

The 27-year-old started his career at Real Madrid and moved to Sociedad in 2017, and has also picked up five caps for Spain.

ℹ️ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: #RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @diego_2llorente. Eskerrik asko, thank you! We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/hnJvxcXQcN — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) September 22, 2020

The LaLiga club announced on their Twitter feed: “#RealSociedad and @LUFC have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Diego Llorente… We wish you the best of luck in this new stage of your career, Diego.”

Llorente is set to join up with fellow Spaniard Rodrigo, who moved to Elland Road from Valencia for a fee of £27million in August.