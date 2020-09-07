Chelsea edging closer to a deal to sign Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are understood to be closing in on a deal to bring Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have tracked the Senegal stopper for some time and are thought to have been impressed with his form with Rennes, who will play Champions League football next season.

And the west Londoners are now close to an agreement to make the 28-year-old their seventh senior signings of a hugely fruitful summer, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea and boss Frank Lampard, pictured, has already spent over £200million (Justin Setterfield/PA)

Kepa Arrizabalaga is still yet to convince manager Frank Lampard he can live up to his £72million transfer tag as Chelsea’s record recruit, and a world-high fee for a goalkeeper.

But any deal for Mendy would be as competition for Kepa, not as a replacement for the Spain star.

Chelsea have thrown huge financial backing behind Lampard’s Stamford Bridge revolution this summer, with the Blues’ spending already past the £200million mark even before any deal for Mendy.

Timo Werner, second left, and Hakim Ziyech, far right, are among Chelsea’s new arrivals this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea kick started their squad overhaul by bringing in Ajax forward Hakim Ziyech and prolific RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

England left-back Ben Chilwell and Paris St Germain defender Thiago Silva were next through the doors, with Germany midfielder Kai Havertz another coveted talent to join Lampard’s ranks.

France Under-21 defender Malang Sarr has also arrived, but is considered a long-term project and will head straight out on loan.