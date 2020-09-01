West Ham-Arsenal Women’s Super League clash first competitive game with fans

West Ham’s Women’s Super League derby clash with Arsenal will be the first competitive football match to be staged in front of fans since the coronavirus lockdown.

A maximum of 1,000 supporters will be allowed into Dagenham and Redbridge’s Victoria Road on Saturday, September 12.

Only West Ham Women season ticket holders will be admitted, with the match forming part of the government’s pilot scheme allowing people to attend sports events.

We have some fantastic news! ? Our @BarclaysFAWSL home fixture against @ArsenalWFC on Saturday 12 September has been selected as one of the pilot events to test – on Government guidance – the return of spectators to elite sporting fixtures. pic.twitter.com/eK6ene64lq — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) September 1, 2020

“It is a real privilege that this fixture has been selected as one of the pilot events for supporters to return to live football matches in the UK,” said West Ham Women managing director Jack Sullivan.

Brighton hosted 2,500 fans for Saturday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Chelsea, with supporters allowed into a Premier League stadium for the first time in almost six months.

Head coach Matt Beard admitted West Ham Women are well aware of their responsibilities amid the government pilot scheme.

“To be chosen as one of the very first football matches in the United Kingdom to welcome back fans is brilliant – one that the team and I are very much looking forward to,” said Beard.

“The eyes of the country will be on us on and it will be a joy to share the occasion of our first league match at our new home with our supporters in attendance, and football fans watching from home.”