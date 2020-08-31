Lucy Bronze celebrates and Marcus Rashford misses out – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Lucy Bronze celebrated a third Champions League triumph with Lyon.

Dele Alli cracked open the popcorn for the launch of the new All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur series.

Marcus Rashford was sad to miss out on England duty.

Gutted ? never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I’ll be cheering you on from home ?♥️ @England pic.twitter.com/2OMHKPFLpm — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 31, 2020

The Beckham boys enjoyed a day out.

Who knew then he’d be a trophy-winning manager at the club?

Daniel Sturridge put in the hard work.

Adam Lallana welcomed the return of fans at Brighton.

? So good to make my Amex debut on Saturday in front of the fans! ?#BHAFC ?⚪️ pic.twitter.com/KH45RonC3x — Adam Lallana (@officialAL20) August 31, 2020

Manchester City looked back at the day they signed an Etihad favourite.

Mesut Ozil was training with an old Arsenal team-mate.

QPR found it hard to say goodbye to Crystal Palace-bound Eberechi Eze.

☺️ Thank YOU, @EbereEze10! Now stop making this harder for us! ? https://t.co/MryTbvM567 — QPR FC (@QPR) August 31, 2020

How’s your touch, Dimi? Wow….

An elegant artist. ?‍? Berba signed #OTD in 2012. ? ➡️ ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cSDk4qSns8 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 31, 2020

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas marked reaching a personal milestone.

Cricket

Steve Smith was preparing to face England.

Five different batsmen featured as England relived the best shots of their successful chase against Pakistan.

Five ? shots from yesterday… But which is your favourite? ?#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/OkBfDzTbbR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 31, 2020

Kevin Pietersen can’t mask his love of rhinos.

Masks and glasses struggle to work! They just fog up! ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DMLA4nGGP4 — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 31, 2020

Golf

Bubba Watson almost broke the PGA Tour’s shot tracer.

Cycling

Sam Bennett took his second-placed finish on the day’s Tour de France stage well.

Close but no cigar, great sprint by @CalebEwan . Congrats buddy ?? — Sam Bennett (@Sammmy_Be) August 31, 2020

Snooker

Only the crumbliest, flakiest breakfast for Mark Williams.