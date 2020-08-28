Menu

Roberto leaves West Ham for Real Valladolid

UK & international sports | Published:

The 34-year-old made 10 appearances for the Hammers.

Spanish goalkeeper Roberto failed to impress with West Ham

Spanish goalkeeper Roberto has left West Ham to join Real Valladolid on a free transfer, the Premier League club have announced.

The 34-year-old made 10 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers after joining from Espanyol last summer.

His time at the London Stadium was blighted by individual errors and the club took just two points from the eight top-flight games in which he featured, while he also played in a 4-0 Carabao Cup thrashing at League One Oxford.

In January, Roberto was allowed to move on loan to Spanish side Alaves after David Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini as Hammers manager.

The well-travelled keeper, who counts Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Olympiacos among his former clubs, returns to LaLiga having agreed a three-year contract with Valladolid.

