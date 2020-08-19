Advertising
Premier League fixtures to be released on Thursday at 9am
The 2020-21 campaign is set to start on the weekend of September 12-13.
The Premier League will announce the 2020-21 fixtures on Thursday at 9am.
The delayed season is due to start on the weekend of September 12-13 after a seven-week break following the conclusion of last season, which was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Individual fixtures will be announced on Thursday morning, meaning teams can start making specific plans for the new campaign.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.