Lucy Bronze backs ‘one of best coaches’ Sarina Wiegman to excel with England

Lucy Bronze cannot wait to work with incoming England Women head coach Sarina Wiegman and has tipped her for success.

The current Holland boss will succeed Phil Neville and take over in September 2021 for the country’s campaigns at the home European Championship in 2022, the 2023 World Cup and the Euros in 2025.

Weigman will take charge of the Lionesses after honouring her commitment to lead the Dutch at the Olympics next summer, something Bronze believes is a testament to her character.

See you in 2021, Sarina! ? The first interview with the next #Lionesses head coach, who will join us from @oranjevrouwen next September. pic.twitter.com/l9JLIS8f7J — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 14, 2020

“I think for me she’s been one of, if not the best coach, over the last four-year cycle,” Bronze told the PA news agency.

“Obviously they won the Euros and then made the final of the World Cup, there’s arguably no team that’s done better than that in a competition. The USA won the World Cup but they’re not competing in a European Championship.

“So in that respect that’s what we want to emulate with England, winning a trophy and making finals. You look at the players she’s coached – a lot of them do play in England, a lot of them are quite similar to an English squad, so you’d like to think she can emulate those things she’s done within a successful Dutch team and bring that success to England.”

Sarina Wiegman will take over from Phil Neville in September 2021 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Under Wiegman, Holland won the 2017 European Championship as hosts and were beaten 2-0 in the World Cup final by the USA, in only their second appearance at the tournament.

Bronze was full of praise that Wiegman stayed on to finish her job with the Dutch national team and insisted it proves her strength of character.

Bronze said: “I think we’ve got to understand, she’s the Dutch manager, she signed up to take them to the Olympics to get them qualified for the Euros.

Lucy Bronze is excited for the future under Sarina Wiegman (John Walton/PA)

“So I think if anything it just shows us the type of character that she is and being loyal to a team and wanting to get a job done before she goes on. I think we can only respect the fact that that’s what she wants to do.

Bronze added: “She sounds like someone quite to the point and quite logical which suits me perfectly down to the ground so I’m excited to work with someone like that.”

