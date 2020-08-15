Picture of the day – August 15

Team GB’s Kelly Sotherton had to wait 10 years before getting her hands on a second Olympic heptathlon medal.

The heptathlete was finally awarded her bronze medal in 2018 after initially finishing fifth at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, which started on this day.

The 43-year-old was upgraded from fifth to third after two rivals failed drugs tests.

Ukraine’s Lyudmila Blonska was stripped of her silver medal in the aftermath of the Games in China after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Then, in December 2017, Russia’s Tatyana Chernova – who had been upgraded from fourth to third – failed in her appeal against a retrospective doping ban.

It ended the wait for Sotherton, who scored 6517 points in Beijing to finish behind the USA’s Hyleas Fountain and winner Nataliya Dobrynska from Ukraine.

It came after she also won Olympic bronze in 2004 and was the second medal from Beijing that Sotherton received in retrospect.

In 2018, along with Christine Ohuruogu, Marilyn Okoro and Nicola Sanders, she was awarded the 4x400m relay bronze medal after being upgraded following doping by the Russian and Belarusian teams.