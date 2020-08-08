Brooklyn Nets see off Sacramento to seal play-off place

The Brooklyn Nets ensured a spot in the NBA play-offs with a 119-106 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The side entered the NBA bubble in Orlando without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant but have won three of their five games since the league restarted.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points, while Jarrett Allen added 17 for the Nets, while the Kings lost ground in the race for the top-eight seeds in the Western Conference.

Seven of the play-off spots for the Western have been decided but six are still doing battle for the remaining place.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently occupy the slot and defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-92 for their first win in Orlando.

Dillon Brooks had 22 points for Memphis as the side overcame a 18-point disadvantage to seal the win.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs moved into 10th with a 119-111 win over the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers saw off the Orlando Magic 108-101, despite missing Ben Simmons through injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans kept their play-off hopes alive with a 118-107 victory over the Washington Wizards.

The late game saw third take on second in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics beating the Toronto Raptors 122-100.