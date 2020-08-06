BT Sport to show every behind closed doors Premiership Rugby match

Every Premiership Rugby match played behind closed doors will be shown live on BT Sport.

For the first time, every game in a round of fixtures will be screened live, when the Gallagher Premiership returns on August 14.

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that once crowds return to stadia BT Sport will revert to broadcasting multiple live matches per round.

The Premiership will return after the coronavirus shutdown on Friday, August 14 when Harlequins host Sale Sharks in a 7.45pm kick-off. Four matches will be shown live back-to-back on Saturday, August 15.

? The #GallagherPrem is officially BACK and you can drink in all the drama from the comfort of your sofa ? You can catch every behind closed doors clash LIVE on @btsport ? Who’s excited? ? All you need to know ? https://t.co/9exbmGdFaF pic.twitter.com/Ho6lndpnLY — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) August 6, 2020

“We are so pleased that our loyal fans won’t miss a moment of the action as Premiership Rugby returns on August 14,” said Premiership Rugby chief commercial officer Mark Brittain.

“Huge thanks to our partners at BT Sport for their collaboration to bring viewers the very best Gallagher Premiership experience possible, in what promises to be a compelling conclusion to the season.”

Premiership Rugby will offer eligible season ticket holders free access to home league matches for their club via the BT Sport app.

Head of BT Sport Simon Green said: “The return of Gallagher Premiership Rugby is an exciting moment for rugby fans and we’re pleased to be bringing more Premiership Rugby than ever before to BT Sport subscribers.”