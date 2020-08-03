Jonathan Trott appointed England batting consultant for Pakistan series

Jonathan Trott has been appointed as an England batting consultant for the Test series against Pakistan.

The 39-year-old averaged 44.08 in 52 Test appearances for England, scoring nine centuries including one on debut against Australia during the 2009 Ashes.

Trott also played 68 one-day internationals and seven T20Is before retiring from all forms of cricket in 2018.

Jonathan Trott, who represented England in 127 international matches and scored 6792 runs, has been appointed the team's batting coach for the three-Test series against Pakistan ? pic.twitter.com/wmmwiDoT8T — ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2020

England face Pakistan in the first of a three-Test series at Old Trafford on Wednesday and the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Trott would be part of the coaching team.

Head coach Chris Silverwood is also rotating his assistant coaches for the series with Graham Thorpe on duty for the opening Test and Paul Collingwood for the second and third Tests.