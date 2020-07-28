Advertising
England captain Harry Kane celebrates his birthday – Tuesday’s sporting social
England captain Harry Kane celebrated his 27th birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.
Football
Unai Emery was having pen issues in his office after becoming Villarreal manager.
Manchester City celebrated nine years of Sergio Aguero at the club. Not a bad signing…
Brighton were still basking in the glory of their star signing from Monday evening.
Former Swansea forward Oli McBurnie was in a mischievous mood.
Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was chilling.
Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu reacted to the club’s relegation from the Premier League.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin bid a fond farewell to the retiring Leighton Baines.
Jordan Henderson did the same to Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana, following their Liverpool departures.
Callum Wilson was in reflective mood following Bournemouth’s relegation.
What does the future hold for Ben White?
Yaya Toure is loving life at Orient.
Cricket
Stuart Broad was dishing out advice.
Before claiming his 500th Test wicket, receiving the plaudits and thanking his fans.
Ex-India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was in the garden.
