England captain Harry Kane celebrates his birthday – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.

Football

Unai Emery was having pen issues in his office after becoming Villarreal manager.

¡Primer día en la oficina ??! pic.twitter.com/tJZvQQzjuK — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 28, 2020

England captain Harry Kane celebrated his 27th birthday.

Wishing a very happy 2️⃣7️⃣th birthday to #ThreeLions striker @HKane! Have a great day, skipper ? pic.twitter.com/043see9trs — England (@England) July 28, 2020

Manchester City celebrated nine years of Sergio Aguero at the club. Not a bad signing…

Brighton were still basking in the glory of their star signing from Monday evening.

Former Swansea forward Oli McBurnie was in a mischievous mood.

Decent result for cardiff tonight — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) July 27, 2020

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo was chilling.

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu reacted to the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bid a fond farewell to the retiring Leighton Baines.

Not the season we wanted. Leighton, what a guy and what a pro. We’ll miss him! Time to recharge and come back for a big 2020/21. pic.twitter.com/UdmgDpEYO6 — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) July 28, 2020

Jordan Henderson did the same to Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana, following their Liverpool departures.

Callum Wilson was in reflective mood following Bournemouth’s relegation.

After a few days to digest things I’d like to say thank you to the fans for all your support this season!! We gave everything until the end but It wasn’t to be.. Time to rest/reflect and prepare for next season ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/vhFGrbYeWn — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) July 28, 2020

What does the future hold for Ben White?

Yaya Toure is loving life at Orient.

Another great day training with the brilliant guys at @leytonorientfc ?? pic.twitter.com/XX3BodmGWi — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) July 28, 2020

Cricket

Stuart Broad was dishing out advice.

Great to see Stuart Broad taking the time to have a long long long long long chat to 23yr old West Indian fast Keon Harding. And all this on the morning that Broad stood on 499 test wickets at the start of play?????? pic.twitter.com/VVwbXOj8S9 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 28, 2020

Before claiming his 500th Test wicket, receiving the plaudits and thanking his fans.

Congratulations @StuartBroad8 on 500 Test wickets. Always a tough competitor and a very skillful bowler especially in English conditions. #ENGvWI — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) July 28, 2020

Congratulations to England on their emphatic series win. And like I said earlier, @StuartBroad8 had a spring in his step and was out there on a mission. Congratulations also to him on picking his 500th Test wicket. Terrific achievement! #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/LGRKWBYOSh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 28, 2020

Ex-India batsman Sachin Tendulkar was in the garden.