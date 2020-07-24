Yaya Toure trains with League Two side Leyton Orient to keep fit

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is training with Leyton Orient.

The Sky Bet League Two club returned to work on Monday and were joined by Toure, who last played for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

Toure won three Premier League titles during his eight seasons at Man City and is set to train with Orient for the next couple of weeks to improve his fitness, the PA news agency understands.

? Who have we got here then? It's only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré. There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

Last summer the 37-year-old had to deny rumours he had retired before he moved to China after a short spell with Olympiacos.

Toure helped Qingdao earn promotion to the Super League in October before he was sent off in his final game for the club.