Chelsea duo Emma Hayes and Beth England win Women’s Super League awards

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea have completed a double swoop of end of season awards as manager Emma Hayes and striker Beth England were honoured.

Hayes was crowned WSL Manager of the Season having guided the Blues to the title.

The campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic and Chelsea moved ahead of Manchester City on a points per game scale.

The champions went through the league season unbeaten and also won the Continental League Cup with victory over Arsenal, with Hayes claiming the managerial honour.

Beth England won the WSL Player of the Season award

“I just want to say a big thank you to all of my staff and their contributions this season,” she said during a virtual awards ceremony hosted by Kelly Smith and Ian Wright.

“This trophy is about the whole group so a big thank you to the players for stepping up another level and thanks once again to our fans for being the best in the world.”

England picked up the Player of the Season award after hitting 14 goals and claiming four assists en route to the title.

Advertising

The 26-year-old England international saw off strong competition from the likes of Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema, Lauren Hemp of Manchester City and Chelsea team-mate Guro Reiten.

Not how any of us wanted to find out we’d won the league. However, proud is an understatement of all the girls & staff at @chelseafcw ! Being crowned 2019/2020 WSL champions is an unbelievable feeling ?? Huge thank you to everyone who’s shown us support this season ??? pic.twitter.com/IpmKYrRS6C — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) June 5, 2020

“It is greatly appreciated and means a lot to me,” said England.

“I would like to dedicate the award to my team-mates, without them I wouldn’t have been able to have the season I have had.

Advertising

“So a big thank you to them, this is for all the team, all the staff and all the fans who went through everything with us this year.”

Miedema won the Golden Boot for the second season in a row as she finished with 16 goals for Joe Montemurro’s Gunners.

The Golden Glove, awarded to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets, was taken by Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck, who managed 10 shut-outs.