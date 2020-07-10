Lando Norris shot down by grid penalty

Lando Norris celebrated becoming the youngest British driver to stand on a Formula One podium by playing the computer game Call of Duty.

Following his remarkable display here in Spielberg last weekend, the 20-year-old McLaren driver was brought back down to earth on Friday with a three-place grid penalty for this weekend’s race.

Norris was punished for overtaking AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly under yellow flags during practice.

Five days ago, the Somerset-born driver delivered the performance of his young career to knock Lewis Hamilton off the podium.

Lando Norris has been penalised for an infringement in FP1 The McLaren driver will take a 3️⃣-place grid drop for Sunday's race#AustrianGP ?? #F1 https://t.co/RQclR86cIH — Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2020

Norris leapt out of his car and jumped into the arms of his McLaren boss Zak Brown, but he was denied a post-race party with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place.

“Sadly, with everything that is going on, there was too much of a risk to go out and do anything,” said Norris.

“I just headed back to my hotel and played C.O.D [Call of Duty] on my laptop and that was it.

“I celebrated with the guys here at the track, taking photographs of the trophy with my mechanics. The only guy I really hugged was Zak when I still had the crash helmet on.

“I would have loved to have gone round high-fiving and fist-pumping all the guys to show my appreciation. But I will have to go out and get another podium and celebrate it properly when life is back to normal.”

Norris’ heroics in Spielberg saw him topple Hamilton’s British podium record. Hamilton finished third for McLaren as a 22-year-old debutant in Melbourne 13 years ago.

But Norris’ hopes of spraying champagne for a second time in as many weeks were dealt a blow following his infringement in practice.

Norris, who finished eighth in the concluding action of the day, was also hit with two penalty points on his licence.