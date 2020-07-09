Zlatan turns personal trainer – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 9.

Football

“Train like a God…Maybe you can get to my level!” says Zlatan as he teams up with Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta to launch a personal trainer app.

Train like a God. Scarica (insta) @Buddyfit_it e inizia ad allenarti con i migliori personal trainer. Forse potrai arrivare al mio livello! #Buddyfit pic.twitter.com/Mvg3c9lsMm — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 9, 2020

Liverpool’s James Milner was delighted to move into the top five Premier League appearance makers.

Proud moment to move above Leeds legend Gary Speed and into the top 5… hopefully a few more to come yet ?#2002reg5previousowners#1000000milesontheclock#stillfuelinthetank pic.twitter.com/XMIvHiq79y — James Milner (@JamesMilner) July 9, 2020

Former Manchester United twins Rafael and Fabio da Silva turned 30.

♊️ "I could never tell them apart," said Sir Alex Ferguson, grinning, of "two great lads" ? ? Today, fortunately we don't need to tell them apart as we have the same message for both @Ofabio3 & @orafa2: have a memorable 30th birthday lads! ? pic.twitter.com/20lHOSh8Io — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 9, 2020

Cricket

West Indies received a message of support from Dwight Yorke ahead of day two of the first Test against England.

Meanwhile, dropped England bowler Stuart Broad watched play unfold from his hotel room within the bubble.

View from the hospitality tent (my hotel balcony.) Lads battling hard in tremendous English bowling conditions. ? pic.twitter.com/dbUWCFBWCr — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 9, 2020

Formula One

Kimi Raikkonen gave a typically straight answer.

Golf

Eddie Pepperell’s dogs are back together.

Nice to have the dogs reunited after six weeks apart ?? pic.twitter.com/9l7BGeC9xb — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 9, 2020

Tennis

Katie Boulter was missing not being able to wear her Wimbledon whites.