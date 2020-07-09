Advertising
Zlatan turns personal trainer – Thursday’s sporting social
The AC Milan striker is fronting a campaign for a new app.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 9.
Football
“Train like a God…Maybe you can get to my level!” says Zlatan as he teams up with Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta to launch a personal trainer app.
Liverpool’s James Milner was delighted to move into the top five Premier League appearance makers.
Former Manchester United twins Rafael and Fabio da Silva turned 30.
Cricket
West Indies received a message of support from Dwight Yorke ahead of day two of the first Test against England.
Meanwhile, dropped England bowler Stuart Broad watched play unfold from his hotel room within the bubble.
Formula One
Kimi Raikkonen gave a typically straight answer.
Golf
Eddie Pepperell’s dogs are back together.
Tennis
Katie Boulter was missing not being able to wear her Wimbledon whites.
