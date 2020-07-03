Eniola Aluko to address MPs over lack of minority representation in UK sport

Eniola Aluko will address MPs on the subject of ethnic minority representation in sports leadership roles next week.

The Aston Villa Women sporting director and former England international has been called to an evidence session of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on Tuesday.

The lack of minority representation at the upper echelons of UK sport has been highlighted by the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Paul Elliott, the chair of our Inclusion Advisory Board, has written an open letter to English football to announce the creation of a voluntary code for equality in football leadership: pic.twitter.com/QNMuizvWeV — The FA (@FA) June 18, 2020

Also addressing MPs will be Paul Cleal, non-executive director and adviser to several sporting bodies, including the Premier League.

Paul Elliott, the chair of the Football Association’s inclusion advisory board, has established a voluntary Equality In Football Leadership code to improve diversity among football clubs and governing bodies at all levels.

UK Athletics chief executive Joanna Coates has set out the work being done within her organisation, but concedes it is not enough and there is much more to do.

The governing body is looking to appoint an ethnic diversity and inclusion advocate to highlight key issues in this area, to support ED&I lead Donna Fraser.

It is also working to appoint an executive sponsor or ‘race champion’ to provide visible leadership on race and ethnicity.