Adrian hands on talent and Gayle relaxes in style – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Football

It appears Liverpool’s Adrian is not the only goalkeeper in his household.

⚽ @premierleague is back in 7️⃣ days and even Enzo looks forward to it! ☺️The future! ??? #The13Family pic.twitter.com/fxWImxUShL — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) June 14, 2020

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was delighted to be back between the sticks.

Was nice to kit up again. Less then a week to go ⚽️? pic.twitter.com/uT4PkfOgSN — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) June 14, 2020

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is relishing a return to action.

7 days to go. I can’t wait to take a competitive throw-in again ?#YNWA pic.twitter.com/dowTUMLfBG — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 14, 2020

Leeds will have plenty of support at Elland Road when the action resumes.

? #LUFC will be taking more! So far 15,000 Crowdies have been ordered by fans, and will be backing the lads during our final five home games! — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 14, 2020

Cricket

England all-rounder Chris Woakes still cannot believe he batted at number three during last year’s World Cup victory over West Indies.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was at his cool best!

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had an issue on this morning’s bike ride.

Australia batsman David Warner had another dance up his sleeve on TikTok.

Getting coaching tips from the boss ⁦@CandyFalzon⁩ ?? pic.twitter.com/tTK6ZKLW9v — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 14, 2020

England paceman Jofra Archer was pleasantly surprised by the process of taking a coronavirus test.

That COVID test ain’t that bad — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) June 14, 2020

Tennis

Jamie Murray shared some intense training.