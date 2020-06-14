Menu

Adrian hands on talent and Gayle relaxes in style – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Football

It appears Liverpool’s Adrian is not the only goalkeeper in his household.

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was delighted to be back between the sticks.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is relishing a return to action.

Leeds will have plenty of support at Elland Road when the action resumes.

Cricket

England all-rounder Chris Woakes still cannot believe he batted at number three during last year’s World Cup victory over West Indies.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was at his cool best!

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had an issue on this morning’s bike ride.

Australia batsman David Warner had another dance up his sleeve on TikTok.

England paceman Jofra Archer was pleasantly surprised by the process of taking a coronavirus test.

Tennis

Jamie Murray shared some intense training.

UK & international sports

