Menu

Advertising

Serena’s Disney tribute and Koepka’s moustache – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

The 20-time grand slam champion went full Disney princess with her daughter, while Marcus Rashford achieved his target of three million meals a week.

Serena Williams went full Disney princess with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 11.

Football

Marcus Rashford shared the news that his work with FareShare had meant they could provide three million meals a week to vulnerable people.

But the Manchester United and England forward is not finished yet.

Wayne Rooney was excited for football’s return next week with a throwback photo of himself.

Advertising

Cristiano Ronaldo wished everyone a nice day.

Tennis

Advertising

Serena Williams and her daughter went full Disney princess.

View this post on Instagram

Keeping busy

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Golf

American Brooks Koepka has clearly been working on his facial hair during lockdown.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury switched sports.

Dillian Whyte called out Andy Ruiz Jr.

Carl Frampton mourned the death of his pet dog Manjeet.

Formula One

World champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he felt “inspired” by “thousands of people across the globe using their voices to speak out against racial injustice”.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News