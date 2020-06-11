Serena’s Disney tribute and Koepka’s moustache – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 11.

Football

Marcus Rashford shared the news that his work with FareShare had meant they could provide three million meals a week to vulnerable people.

Guys, I have AMAZING news!! ??? We had a goal that by end of June @fareshareuk would be able to supply 3million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support (1) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

But the Manchester United and England forward is not finished yet.

And whilst I’m celebrating this, there is SO much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help (2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

Wayne Rooney was excited for football’s return next week with a throwback photo of himself.

When you realise the football is back next week…..? #tbt pic.twitter.com/NXLreN7JNV — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 11, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo wished everyone a nice day.

Tennis

Serena Williams and her daughter went full Disney princess.

Golf

American Brooks Koepka has clearly been working on his facial hair during lockdown.

Boxing

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury switched sports.

Dillian Whyte called out Andy Ruiz Jr.

Carl Frampton mourned the death of his pet dog Manjeet.

This wee man was the first thing I bought with my professional signing on fee & became a huge part of the family. I've never known another person to love a dog as much as Christine loved Manny. The friendliest wee dog I've ever known and we'll all miss him so much. RIP Manjeet pic.twitter.com/D4JXBy5SWW — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) June 11, 2020

Formula One

World champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he felt “inspired” by “thousands of people across the globe using their voices to speak out against racial injustice”.