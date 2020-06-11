Advertising
Serena’s Disney tribute and Koepka’s moustache – Thursday’s sporting social
The 20-time grand slam champion went full Disney princess with her daughter, while Marcus Rashford achieved his target of three million meals a week.
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 11.
Football
Marcus Rashford shared the news that his work with FareShare had meant they could provide three million meals a week to vulnerable people.
But the Manchester United and England forward is not finished yet.
Wayne Rooney was excited for football’s return next week with a throwback photo of himself.
Cristiano Ronaldo wished everyone a nice day.
Tennis
Serena Williams and her daughter went full Disney princess.
Golf
American Brooks Koepka has clearly been working on his facial hair during lockdown.
Boxing
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury switched sports.
Dillian Whyte called out Andy Ruiz Jr.
Carl Frampton mourned the death of his pet dog Manjeet.
Formula One
World champion Lewis Hamilton admitted he felt “inspired” by “thousands of people across the globe using their voices to speak out against racial injustice”.
