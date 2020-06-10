Archer on target and ‘Fight Camp’ moves closer – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 10.

Goodwill

Chelsea donated the £100,000 prize money they claimed for winning the FA Women’s Super League title to Refuge, a charity which provides specialist services to survivors of domestic abuse.

Boss Emma Hayes told Chelsea’s official website: “It’s a charity that’s close to the hearts and minds of the Women’s team, and is very important to our owner Mr Abramovich and everyone at the club.

We will be donating the £100k prize money for winning the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League to @RefugeCharity. Details ? — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 10, 2020

“It makes me proud our club is supporting those less fortunate in times of need.

“Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it’s the least we can do.”

Advertising

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will still be available to the NHS even when football returns.

North Middlesex University Hospital has used the stadium for Covid-19 drive-through testing and the relocation of its Women’s Outpatient Services since April.

We can confirm the Club has worked to ensure @NorthMidNHS services can remain at our stadium when football returns next week. #ToCareIsToDo ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 10, 2020

And despite the away changing room, emergency medical room, official’s room, doping control and medical welfare rooms now needed for football, the NHS services will now be relocated to other appropriate areas.

Advertising

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told the club’s official website: “We are delighted that, with the imminent return of Premier League football, we have been able to ensure that the vital NHS work can continue to be housed at our stadium during the fight against COVID-19.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from hospital staff and patients who have been using our stadium facilities in recent months and how much they have enjoyed being at our home during such a challenging time.”

Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn’s hopes of staging boxing shows at his Matchroom headquarters in Essex, aka ‘Fight Camp’, moved a step closer.

Football

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford took kids through an exercise workout.

I’m going to get the class up on my website so the kids can pause it and work through it at a pace they want. Will let you all know as soon as it’s up ?? hope the kids enjoyed it this morning ♥️ — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 10, 2020

Rashford’s team-mate Jesse Lingard played his part in revealing that Manchester would be the training base for England and Australia at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

I'm buzzing to be given the honour of revealing where England and Australia's men’s teams will be based for @RLWC2021! It's going to be awesome! #RLWC2021 #PowerOfTogether pic.twitter.com/VdSofWXhOs — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 10, 2020

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was training ahead of his club’s return to action in seven days.

Brighton defender Shane Duffy had no sympathy for a fan who had his name tattooed as a forfeit for a terrible Fantasy Premier League Gameweek.

Not even sorry ? https://t.co/U4uUGFqbFh — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) June 10, 2020

Is that a Premier League title Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum can see?

Let's take a look at what the future brings us pic.twitter.com/fzqNDfE989 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 10, 2020

Cricket

England paceman Jofra Archer was back to terrorising batsmen.

Golf

Justin Rose was putting the hours in ahead of the PGA Tour’s return this week.

America’s Justin Thomas was also excited to return to competitive action on Thursday.

Luke Poulter could follow in his father Ian’s footsteps after sitting second in a junior golf tournament after the first round.

Luke sitting in 2nd of a 58 player field after round 1 of @MaridoeGolfClub Junior Invitational! #MaridoeJuniorInvitational pic.twitter.com/v8PrNKohBu — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 10, 2020

Rugby League

Wigan team-mates Jackson Hastings and Zak Hardaker were driving each other on.