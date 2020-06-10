Advertising
Archer on target and ‘Fight Camp’ moves closer – Wednesday’s sporting social
Chelsea and Tottenham continued to help out during the coronavirus crisis.
Sports stars across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 10.
Goodwill
Chelsea donated the £100,000 prize money they claimed for winning the FA Women’s Super League title to Refuge, a charity which provides specialist services to survivors of domestic abuse.
Boss Emma Hayes told Chelsea’s official website: “It’s a charity that’s close to the hearts and minds of the Women’s team, and is very important to our owner Mr Abramovich and everyone at the club.
“It makes me proud our club is supporting those less fortunate in times of need.
“Up until now our involvement was about supporting the campaign publicly with a call to action but we all wanted to do more than that and if donating our prize money can ease some of the concerns and worries people have then it’s the least we can do.”
Advertising
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will still be available to the NHS even when football returns.
North Middlesex University Hospital has used the stadium for Covid-19 drive-through testing and the relocation of its Women’s Outpatient Services since April.
And despite the away changing room, emergency medical room, official’s room, doping control and medical welfare rooms now needed for football, the NHS services will now be relocated to other appropriate areas.
Advertising
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy told the club’s official website: “We are delighted that, with the imminent return of Premier League football, we have been able to ensure that the vital NHS work can continue to be housed at our stadium during the fight against COVID-19.
“We have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from hospital staff and patients who have been using our stadium facilities in recent months and how much they have enjoyed being at our home during such a challenging time.”
Boxing
Promoter Eddie Hearn’s hopes of staging boxing shows at his Matchroom headquarters in Essex, aka ‘Fight Camp’, moved a step closer.
Football
Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford took kids through an exercise workout.
Rashford’s team-mate Jesse Lingard played his part in revealing that Manchester would be the training base for England and Australia at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was training ahead of his club’s return to action in seven days.
Brighton defender Shane Duffy had no sympathy for a fan who had his name tattooed as a forfeit for a terrible Fantasy Premier League Gameweek.
Is that a Premier League title Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum can see?
Cricket
England paceman Jofra Archer was back to terrorising batsmen.
Golf
Justin Rose was putting the hours in ahead of the PGA Tour’s return this week.
America’s Justin Thomas was also excited to return to competitive action on Thursday.
Luke Poulter could follow in his father Ian’s footsteps after sitting second in a junior golf tournament after the first round.
Rugby League
Wigan team-mates Jackson Hastings and Zak Hardaker were driving each other on.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.