Picture of the Day – May 27

Tottenham’s Glenn Hoddle kisses the cup as he and Steve Archibald take it on a lap of honour after defeating Queen’s Park Rangers 1-0 in the 1982 FA Cup final replay.

It was Hoddle’s sixth-minute penalty that settled the all-London affair at the second time of asking Wembley, to give Spurs back-to-back FA Cup wins.

The original game five days earlier was a drab affair, ending 1-1 after extra time.

Spurs, who did not have Ricky Villa in the side due to the Falklands War, went ahead in the 20th minute of extra time and it was Hoddle who again found the scoresheet with a deflected effort, only for Terry Fenwick to level for QPR five minutes later.

That meant that had to do it all over again and it was Hoddle’s penalty – awarded after Graham Roberts had been fouled – that won the game.

It was the seventh time that Spurs had won the FA Cup – a competition they have special affinity with – but they have had won it just once since, in 1991.