Wil Besseling edges out Connor Syme to claim victory in BMW Indoor Invitational

Wil Besseling sealed victory in the third week of the European Tour’s BMW Indoor Invitational after edging out former winner Connor Syme.

Besseling triumphed after two near-misses in the opening weeks of the competition, which sees players compete from their homes using golf course simulation technology.

The Dutchman shot a four-under-par 69 on a virtual course based on Eichenried in Munich.

Scotsman Syme, who claimed victory in last week’s competition, was two shots behind in joint-second along with Frenchman Alexander Levy.

Besseling told the European Tour website: “Virtual golf has been here for a while but not the way in which we have been using it at the moment.

“The last couple of months have been so different to any other period in my career and it has been really exciting to see what it is capable of because it is so realistic, the courses are incredible.

An adventurous final hole for @wilbesseling1 and that par should be enough to win it! #BMWTrackManInvitational pic.twitter.com/neuAC5FVRR — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 23, 2020

“To have the ability to host tournaments indoors, I was happy to see it as we could not leave our homes, so I entered straight away for all five weeks.

“I finished third and second in the first two weeks of competition, so really cool to get the win now, my first virtual win.”

Besseling donated half of his 10,000 US dollars prize money to a Dutch group which gives protective masks to those in need and the rest to a charity which opens bakeries in Africa.