Tyler Morgan among six players set to leave Dragons at end of season

Wales international Tyler Morgan is among six players leaving the Dragons when their contracts expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The centre will join fly-half Jacob Botica, lock Cory Hill, flanker Nic Cudd, hooker Rhys Lawrence and back row James Sheekey in departing the Welsh region.

Morgan, 24, has spent seven seasons with the Guinness PRO14 club, making 89 appearances, and also played for Wales in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan said: “We thank all the players for their hard work and professionalism during their time at the region.

“All the players leave with our very best wishes for their future ambitions in rugby or away from the game.”

Forwards coach Ceri Jones will also leave at the end of the season. Ryan added: “Everyone at Dragons is grateful to Ceri for his efforts during his time at the region and we all wish him the best in the next chapter of his coaching career.”