Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Saturday, May 9

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

@JacareMMA Brother I know it sucks I’m sorry you have to go through this I am beyond devastated for the missed opportunity I wish you nothing but recovery for you and your family. — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) May 9, 2020

0500 – Jacare Souza, who was due to fight Uriah Hall on the preliminary card of Saturday’s controversial UFC 249 in America, is reported to have tested positive for coronavirus along with two of his cornermen.

0900 – Watford’s chairman Scott Duxbury outlines his objections to the Premier League’s plans to use neutral venues as part of ‘Project Restart’, stating he wants clubs to “come together and find a solution to enable the season to end safely and fairly”.

?? #LaVuelta20 no pasará por Portugal ?? #LaVuelta20 will not go to Portugal ⬇️ +info ⬇️ — La Vuelta (en casa ?) (@lavuelta) May 9, 2020

1100 – October’s delayed Vuelta a Espana will be contested on a revised route, with a Portuguese leg no longer going ahead. Stages 15 and 16 have been amended to remove Porto, Matosinhos and Viseu from the schedule.