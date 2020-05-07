Timeline of sport’s response to coronavirus on Thursday, May 7

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency recaps the day’s biggest developments.

1209 – The Dutch health minister warned spectators may not be able to return to watch sporting events “for a year or more” in Holland, until a vaccine is found.

Saison-Fortsetzung am 16. Mai: Rückkehr von #Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga startet mit dem 26. Spieltag ➡️ https://t.co/23LPwB13fT pic.twitter.com/IVKqPP89UP — DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) May 7, 2020

1335 – The German Bundesliga announced the return to action behind closed doors, with a host of clubs confirming details of their first fixtures which will begin on Saturday, May 16.

1351 – Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said he remains opposed to the idea of the Premier League season finishing at neutral venues.

1645 – England captain Joe Root said he is “very optimistic” Test cricket will be played this summer even if his side could have to go into a nine-week quarantine.

1821 – Serie A outfit Fiorentina announced six members of staff tested positive for coronavirus, including three players. All six people have been isolated and the rest of the group can return to training on Friday.

1947 – Fellow Italian team Sampdoria confirmed four players had tested positive for Covid-19, with three new cases and one “return to positivity”. The four players were asymptomatic and will be monitored after being placed in quarantine.