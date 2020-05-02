Picture of the day – May 2

British and Irish Lions captain Bill Beaumont and full-back Rodney O’Donnell flank their mascot at a London hotel before flying off for their 1980 South Africa tour.

A tour which began in controversy – going ahead in the face of opposition from the British and Irish governments which supported a sporting boycott of South Africa due to the ongoing apartheid regime – ended in disappointment as the Lions lost three of their four Tests against the Springboks.

Injuries played a role as the Lions suffered an unusually number – with Beaumont calling the attrition rate “frightening”.

Coaching team Syd Miller and Noel Murphy had to fly out eight extra players on top of the original 30-man squad over the course of the Tour as nine were forced to head home early.

The Lions won all 14 of their Tour matches but the Tests were another matter. Tony Ward’s Lions record of 18 points with the boot was not enough as they lost the opener 26-22, while they went down 26-19 and 12-10 in the second and third Tests before salvaging something with a 17-13 win in the last.

Beaumont, who at the time was the first English captain of the Lions for 50 years, is currently battling to retain his role as World Rugby chairman, facing a challenge from Argentinian Agustin Pichot in this month’s vote.