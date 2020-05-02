Jamie Vardy recalls Leicester’s title triumph as rugby players raise funds

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.

Football

Jamie Vardy relived the celebrations of Leicester’s stunning Premier League title victory during the 2015-16 season.

Party time 4 years ago today ? ?? @lcfc pic.twitter.com/brYAYr7vps — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) May 2, 2020

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil sums up how we all feel right now.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford sent a message of encouragement to academy players after their season was ended.

To the Academy Players ? pic.twitter.com/PgszKFuatu — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 2, 2020

Rugby Union

The annual Army v Navy match was supposed to take place at Twickenham on Saturday, including the inaugural women’s edition. There was still some competition though, with Army and Navy women’s players challenging each other to do 82,000 burpees – the equivalent of the stadium’s capacity to raise money for NHS Charities Together. They had reached their £10,000 target by 10.45am.

And with their historic debut being cancelled, the @ArmyvNavyRugby women challenged each other to do 82,000 burpees, equivalent to the Twickenham crowd, to fundraise for @NHSuk charities. More: https://t.co/PSCwaqDB61 — England Rugby (at ?) (@EnglandRugby) May 2, 2020

Professional referee Tom Foley completed his 2.6 challenge of cycling a marathon a day for 10 days on his bike at his home to raise money for the RFU’s Injured Players Foundation.

Cricket

Saturday marked the 24th anniversary of former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood’s first-class debut.

Feels like yesterday, loved every minute of pulling on that Durham shirt! https://t.co/J2vYsMZOa1 — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) May 2, 2020

Worcestershire batsman Daryl Mitchell was forced to go for his “longest run ever” as part of the team’s Rapids Relay.

Rapids Relay, leg 8 from myself, longest run ever in 13.1k, absolutely cream crackered but for a great cause in Acorns Children’s hospice!!! Please donate if you can ? https://t.co/kxx2PTtPsf — Daryl Mitchell (@mitchwccc) May 2, 2020

Golf

Lee Westwood shared details of an impressive at-home cycle ride.

Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay shared some lockdown tips.

A good walk and music just makes u feel better and clears the head. — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) May 2, 2020

Steven Tiley has swapped the fairways for a factory to aid the fight against coronavirus.

?️ Playing his part in the global fight against Coronavirus, Steven Tiley has swapped his clubs for the factory to produce hand sanitiser for frontline workers. — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 2, 2020

Rugby League

Some of the Warrington Wolves squad have got involved with the #CareForHair challenge to raise money for charity.