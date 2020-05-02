Advertising
Jamie Vardy recalls Leicester’s title triumph as rugby players raise funds
Warrington Wolves have got involved with the #CareForHair challenge.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 2.
Football
Jamie Vardy relived the celebrations of Leicester’s stunning Premier League title victory during the 2015-16 season.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil sums up how we all feel right now.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford sent a message of encouragement to academy players after their season was ended.
Rugby Union
The annual Army v Navy match was supposed to take place at Twickenham on Saturday, including the inaugural women’s edition. There was still some competition though, with Army and Navy women’s players challenging each other to do 82,000 burpees – the equivalent of the stadium’s capacity to raise money for NHS Charities Together. They had reached their £10,000 target by 10.45am.
Professional referee Tom Foley completed his 2.6 challenge of cycling a marathon a day for 10 days on his bike at his home to raise money for the RFU’s Injured Players Foundation.
Cricket
Saturday marked the 24th anniversary of former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood’s first-class debut.
Worcestershire batsman Daryl Mitchell was forced to go for his “longest run ever” as part of the team’s Rapids Relay.
Golf
Lee Westwood shared details of an impressive at-home cycle ride.
Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay shared some lockdown tips.
Steven Tiley has swapped the fairways for a factory to aid the fight against coronavirus.
Rugby League
Some of the Warrington Wolves squad have got involved with the #CareForHair challenge to raise money for charity.
