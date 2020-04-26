Injured Nathan Aspinall still a hit at home

Nathan Aspinall’s attempt to get fit in lockdown may not have gone quite to plan but the world number seven was in unstoppable form as he topped Group 10 in the PDC Home Tour.

Aspinall is recovering after damaging ligaments in both ankles on his second day running the roads of Stockport but posted resounding wins over Steve Brown (5-2), Ryan Joyce (5-2) and Simon Stephenson (5-1).

He kickstarted the day by wrapping up the first match of the night with a 148 checkout and rarely looked troubled as the matches unfolded.

FINAL STANDINGS Nathan Aspinall rounds off a perfect night with a 5-1 win over Simon Stevenson. An ankle ligament strain didn't stop The Asp from handsomely winning @unibet Home Tour Group Ten. pic.twitter.com/1rBrbMPsqL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 26, 2020

“I was a bit worried about how I was going to play. I’ve not really thrown darts since probably last Tuesday,” he said.

“I did both ankles…I can’t run because I’m unhealthy. But I’m very happy with three wins out of three. On to the next stage.”

Aspinall went into the final game of the round needing just two legs against Stephenson to ensure he would go through and left no room for tension, picking up the first and second of the encounter.

Brown finished second after winning his two remaining matches, while Joyce started well before tailing off into third and Stephenson finished winless with a leg difference of minus 11.