Picture of the day – April 25

Stand-off Peter Ramsden celebrated his 19th birthday by inspiring Huddersfield to a shock 15-10 Challenge Cup final win over St Helens at Wembley in 1953.

Saints were hot favourites going into the final having finished top of the Championship table.

But Huddersfield showed grit and determination to edge a bruising encounter described by the The Huddersfield Examiner as the ‘dirtiest final ever seen at Wembley’.

Huddersfield’s Australian duo, fullback John Hunter and centre Pat Devery, were forced off by injury for spells of a fiercely-fought second half but the Yorkshire outfit were not to be denied.

Ramsden, who had scored Huddersfield’s opening try in the 29th-minute, also plunged over for a second score with the game in the balance.

Scrum-half Billy Banks was Huddersfield’s other tryscorer while right wing Stephen Llewellyn and scrum-half George Langfield crossed for Saints.

Ramsden became the youngest man to win the Lance Todd Trophy for man-of-the-match in front of a crowd of 89,588 and Huddersfield, alreadyYorkshire Cup winners, headed back to Fartown with a second trophy.