Morne Morkel raises funds with help from Spiderman

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to help their local communities – and find new ways to amuse themselves – during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 23.

Football

Hibs reveal they will have ‘Thank You NHS’ on the front of their shirts next season.

? "Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much." ? Hibernian FC is today delighted to announce that the club will proudly bear the words “Thank You NHS” on the front of our new shirts when next season does get underway. — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) April 23, 2020

Manchester United have asked for help identifying Reds fans who are on the frontline battling against coronavirus and say they will be selecting some for special recognition.

At Manchester United, hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. That's why we want to acknowledge the key workers who are making a difference all around the world — but we need YOUR help ❤️ More info ⤵️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2020

Brighton’s squad have made a collective six-figure donation to a new charity fund for local charities. The Seagulls have launched the One Fund, with their playing staff putting in a large chunk of their April wages.

Advertising

? Our squad have teamed up to make a substantial six-figure donation to kick off a new charity fund for local charities.#AlbionAsOne#BHAFC ?⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (at ?) (@OfficialBHAFC) April 23, 2020

Wayne Rooney was happy to poke fun at himself, marking the ninth anniversary of his Twitter faux pas. In 2011, Rooney, new to the social media platform, mistakenly sent a direct message meant for Rio Ferdinand out as a tweet and he has not lived it down since.

9 years ago today. Time flies….. ??? https://t.co/DAluNlQQl4 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 23, 2020

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is volunteering his time to make weekly deliveries from the club’s training centre to the food distribution hub at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertising

A message from the Head Coach… ?? Jose will be volunteering his time to make weekly deliveries from our Training Centre to the food distribution hub at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. ?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/gfDALFWYxi — Tottenham Hotspur (at ?) (@SpursOfficial) April 23, 2020

Cricket

Surrey’s South Africa paceman Morne Morkel enlisted the help of Spiderman to do his bit to raise money for the Ruth Strauss Foundation by taking on the #RSF26challenge.

Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs have launched an online auction of memorabilia to raise money for the #HelpUsHelpYou appeal to raise funds for the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospitals.

? – @ExeterChiefs and @Exe_Foundation have today launched a week-long online auction of signed Chiefs and other @premrugby clubs memorabilia to help raise funds for the #HelpUsHelpYou appeal for staff at @RDEhospitals ⬇️https://t.co/sVTdskx9oq pic.twitter.com/YcasGo65uj — Exeter Chiefs at ? (@ExeterChiefs) April 23, 2020

Cycling

Paralympic champion Steve Bate formed part of a team of 80 people who between them managed to cycle enough miles to go around the world in a single day.