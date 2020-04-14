Advertising
Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru charged with use of prohibited substance
Kanyan runner charged provisionally suspended.
Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru has been provisionally suspended following an alleged anti-doping violation.
Wanjiru’s sanction was announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which confirmed he has been charged with use of a prohibited substance.
The 27-year-old won the London Marathon in 2017 and was also victorious in the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon.
