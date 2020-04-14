Menu

Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru charged with use of prohibited substance

UK & international sports

Kanyan runner charged provisionally suspended.

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon

Former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru has been provisionally suspended following an alleged anti-doping violation.

Wanjiru’s sanction was announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which confirmed he has been charged with use of a prohibited substance.

The 27-year-old won the London Marathon in 2017 and was also victorious in the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon.

