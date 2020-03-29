A look at what sport still went ahead on March 29 despite the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus continues to halt sport, but a handful of events are still taking place around the world.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the action which went ahead on Sunday.

Football

The Belarusian Premier League continued on Sunday, with Isloch Minsk making it two wins from their two matches so far with a 1-0 victory over Smolevichi.

Guinean striker Momo Yansane, who scored the only goal in last weekend’s win over Neman Grodno, was on target again in the ninth minute.

Neman came out on top in the afternoon’s second game, with Gegam Kadimyan opening the scoring and a second-half Giorgi Kantaria penalty sealing a 2-0 win against Vitebsk.

?⚽? | ¡FELIZ DOMINGO FAMILIA! Importante triunfo el de ayer, para seguir liderando el Torneo Clausura 2020. ⚽?? ? #SomosLeonesAzules? #OrgulloDeLaCapital pic.twitter.com/lJh9wBe2lV — Managua Fútbol Club (@Managua_FC) March 29, 2020

Managua continue to lead the Nicaraguan Primera Division following a last-gasp 2-1 victory over third-placed Diriangen. Both teams finished the game with 10 men, with Mike Cruz scored the winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time.

Real Esteli moved up to second with a 1-0 win over bottom club Deportivo Las Sabanas.

Friendlies were held in Sweden as Vrango claimed a 3-1 victory over Knippla, Vimmerby were 6-1 winners against Myresjo Vetlanda FK and Lilla Tjarby secured a 3-1 win against IF Leikin in the day’s early matches.

Later on Sunday, Ericsbergs GOIF thumped Bjorkviks 12-1, while there were wins for Sundbybergs and Sodra Sandby.

Basketball

Basketball is still going on in two countries (Clive Gee/PA)

Taiwan Beer maintained their 100 per cent record in Taiwan’s SBL, making it nine wins out of nine with an 89-70 victory over Jeoutai. Yulon Luxgen Dinos claimed a fifth win of the season after beating Bank of Taiwan 94-89.

Basketball also continued in Tajikistan, as the top three teams in the National League all won. Leaders Dushanbe secured an 18th straight victory with a 100-51 success against Zuhro, second-placed Diesel Power beat Berkut 71-50 and Faeton edged Legends 82-81 to stay third in the standings.

Table Tennis

It was business as usual in Russia as 86 matches were played in the Moscow Liga Pro, while in Ukraine, both the women’s Setka Cup and men’s TT Cup games went ahead as scheduled.