An armchair guide to the weekend’s sport on TV

While there may be another unsettled weather forecast ahead, the sporting action hots up over the weekend with plenty on offer for armchair fans.

From the return of a full Premier League schedule following the winter break, the Guinness Six Nations and the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia to Tyson Fury’s bid for the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas, there is plenty to keep you glued to your sofa – if you can stay awake to take it all in.

So sit back and relax as the PA news agency provides the essential guide on what to watch and where to catch all of the action.

Saturday

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea v Tottenham – BT Sport 1 1200; Leicester v Manchester City – Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1700

After a bit of sun, sea and relaxation over the winter break, the Premier League kicks back into full action.

All 20 clubs will play across the weekend through to Monday evening, when leaders Liverpool host relegation-battlers West Ham.

Saturday’s live matches start with the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham – both clubs aiming to strengthen their claims on the top four.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will be looking to put the fall out from their European ban to one side by keeping ahead of Leicester in the battle for runners-up spot.

SIX NATIONS

Italy v Scotland – ITV 1325, Wales v France – BBC One 1600

Unbeaten @FranceRugby ?? head to Cardiff for a clash with the reigning Grand Slam champions Will @WelshRugbyUnion ??????? keep their own 2020 #GuinnessSixNations title hopes on track against the in-form Les Bleus? ?https://t.co/VK6mM3khZK — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 21, 2020

The Guinness Six Nations continues as France take their unbeaten record to Cardiff to tackle the Grand Slam champions.

Can Les Bleus follow-up their triumphs over England and Italy and record a first victory at the Principality Stadium since 2010?

Italy and Scotland, meanwhile, will both be looking for a first win of the 2020 tournament when they clash in Rome.

RUGBY LEAGUE

World Club Challenge, St Helens v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Arena 1900 & Sky Sports Main Event 1945

The Best vs The Best Champion vs Champion#SuperLeague vs NRL@Saints1890 vs @sydneyroosters Limited Tickets Available ? https://t.co/pc5Ypm74XW pic.twitter.com/7qDOKZx0WT — Betfred Super League (@SuperLeague) February 20, 2020

Captain James Roby will lead St Helens into the 2020 World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints are aiming for a third win in the annual clash of the champions.

However, the Roosters have won all three of their previous matches – and are aiming to become the first team to retain the title following their victory at Wigan 12 months ago.

HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING



WBC heavyweight title bout, Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury – BT Sport Box Office (from 0000 Sunday)

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went head to head in the pre-fight build-up (Bradley Collyer/PA)

British boxer Tyson Fury faces off for a rematch against American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to battle for the WBC heavyweight title.

Having hauled himself off the canvas as their last contest in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw, the Gypsy King will be out to prove himself all over again when he goes toe-to-toe with the Bronze Bomber at the MGM Grand.

The fight is expected to start between 4am and 5am on Sunday in the UK – just in time for a strong coffee.

Other Highlights: Football – Sky Bet Championship, Brentford v Blackburn (Sky Sports Main Event 1200); Cricket – Women’s World T20, West Indies v Thailand (Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket 0600), New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Sky Sports Cricket 1030), First Test, New Zealand v India (Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event 2225); Golf – WGC-Mexico Championship (Sky Sports Golf 1700)

Sunday

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal v Everton (Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League 1600)

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is starting to build some momentum (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta secured a maiden European win as Arsenal head coach with a 1-0 first-leg victory in their Europa League last-32 tie at Olympiacos on Thursday.

Sunday will see the former midfielder face one of his old clubs – an Everton side now very much looking up the table with veteran Italian Carlo Ancelotti at the helm.

Can the Gunners continue their own resurgence to make it 10 matches unbeaten – or will they come unstuck against the Toffees?

SIX NATIONS

England v Ireland – ITV 1410

????????☘️ ?️Twickenham Stadium, London ?Sunday 23 February ?15.00 GMT // 16.00 CET #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/NQ2votPcTA — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 21, 2020

Eddie Jones maintains his side will be ready for Ireland’s aerial threat when the two sides clash at Twickenham on Sunday.

England must win to remain in Six Nations title contention, while Andy Farrell’s men are chasing the Grand Slam.

Whose nerve will hold in the heat of battle at the home of rugby?

WOMEN’S WORLD T20

England v South Africa – Sky Sports Cricket 1030

Hosts Australia saw their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign open with an unexpected defeat by India in Sydney.

England begin their own bid for glory Down Under against South Africa at the WACA in Perth.

With the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals, Heather Knight’s side will be looking to get off to a flying start as they chase the chance to become double world champions.

Other Highlights: Football – Ladbrokes Premiership, St Johnstone v Rangers (Sky Sports Main Event 1300), Women’s Super League, Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women (BT Sport 2 1345); Rugby Union – Women’s Six Nations, England v Ireland (Sky Sports Action 1215), Gallagher Premiership, Exeter v Northampton (BT Sport 1 1230); Cricket – T20 international, South Africa v Australia (Sky Sports Cricket 1430), First Test, New Zealand v India (Sky Sports Cricket 2225); Golf – WGC-Mexico Championship (Sky Sports Golf 1800 & Sky Sports Main Event 1900)