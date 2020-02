England hammered by Sri Lanka in final T20 World Cup warm-up

England’s preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup suffered a setback as they lost by 10 wickets to Sri Lanka in their final warm-up match.

Ahead of their group-stage opener against South Africa on Sunday, England were out of sorts and slumped to a heavy defeat at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont both managed to hit 23 but that was the best any England batter could muster as they lost five wickets for 36 runs to eventually post a below-par total of 122 for nine.

5️⃣0️⃣ balls, 8️⃣ fours, 5️⃣ sixes, 7️⃣8️⃣* runs Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was in that kind of mood today as she blasted her side to a ten-wicket win over England in their @T20WorldCup warm-up clash. pic.twitter.com/V7HA0PIDmX — ICC (@ICC) February 18, 2020

Sri Lanka made light work of the target, captain Chamari Atapattu starring with a fine 78 not out off just 50 balls and her opening partner Hasini Madushika finished unbeaten on 29.

Defending champions and hosts Australia open the World Cup against India in Sydney on Friday, with England first in action two days later.

As well as South Africa, Heather Knight’s side will come up against the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand in Group B as they look to secure one of the two qualification berths into the latter stages.