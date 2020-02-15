Storm Dennis begins to menace sporting schedule as Rochdale postpone match

Rochdale’s Sky Bet League One match at home to Tranmere has been postponed as Storm Dennis begins to make an impact on the weekend’s sporting action.

Winds of up to 70mph and up to a month’s rainfall have been forecast for Saturday and, coming off the back of last week’s Storm Ciara, it is presenting issues for clubs and events up and down the country.

“The fourth official of today’s game has taken into account the height of the water table under the pitch, the surface water on the pitch from the rain already today and the forecast of Storm Dennis, and has therefore decided to call the game off,” said a statement from Rochdale.

‼️ Racing has been abandoned Wind gusts have reached upwards of 30mph and are predicted to rise. The back straight is waterlogged, unraceable ground and will not withstand further rainfall predicted. For our refund policy ?https://t.co/EbeTTfAIm7 pic.twitter.com/YKt6Joibzz — Wincanton Racecourse (@wincantonraces) February 15, 2020

North of the border, Motherwell’s Ladbrokes Premiership meeting with St Mirren at Fir Park was subject to a pitch inspection at 1230pm.

Club officials said “sustained heavy rainfall” in North Lanarkshire risked making the playing surface unplayable.

Nine of 12 matches in the Vanarama National League have also been postponed, while horse racing at Wincanton was abandoned with the situation being monitored on an ongoing basis in the day’s three other meetings at Haydock, Lingfield and Ascot.