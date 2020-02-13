Folau set to make Catalans debut against Castleford

Israel Folau will make his Super League debut for Catalans Dragons against Castleford in Perpignan on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Wallabies and Waratahs full-back or winger has not played since being sacked by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media and it is 10 years since his last rugby league game.

But Folau was named in coach Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad 48 hours ahead of the match and the French club confirmed he will play.

Folau, who has signed a 12-month contract with the Dragons, has had two weeks of training with his new team-mates and McNamara said this week “he looks in really good shape”.

? 21 MAN SQUAD Steve McNamara a dévoilé le groupe pour la réception de @CTRLFC ? Israel Folau fera ses débuts samedi sous le maillot catalan ?? https://t.co/ZWPVOgbUoA?? https://t.co/DwNkhbUjvu#Dragons ? pic.twitter.com/HEELd5Ygml — Dragons Catalans (@DragonsOfficiel) February 13, 2020

Folau is a straight replacement for Brayden Wiliame – who left the club to return to the NRL – and has been given his old number four squad number.

His presence at the Stade Gilbert Brutus will heighten interest in the fixture after Folau’s signing was fiercely opposed by both Super League and the Rugby Football League as well as the majority of clubs.

The RFL said it was powerless to prevent his registration but Super League clubs voted at a meeting a week ago to implement measures to prevent such a controversial signing in future.

Folau’s inclusion in the squad came as no surprise to Castleford coach Daryl Powell, who says it will take time for the dual-code international to re-adjust to the 13-man game.

“He’s a good player, an outstanding player, it will be interesting to see how he fits back in,” said Powell, whose side were the first to go up against another dual-code international, Sonny Bill Williams, in their opening game of the season against Toronto.

“It does take a bit of time to adjust back to the game when you’ve been out so long. Sonny Bill saw that last week, although it is different when you’re playing in the outside backs.”