Luka Doncic stars for Dallas on his return from injury
The Slovenian finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Luka Doncic impressed on his return from injury as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a tight 102-98 victory at the San Antonio Spurs.
After missing four straight games due to a sprained right ankle, the 20-year-old narrowly missed out on a triple-double as he finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to continue to press his case for an All-Star starting spot.
Meanwhile DeMar Derozan’s 21-point haul was not enough to lift San Antonio into the Western Conference’s top eight.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks managed to pull off a surprise 94-82 win at arch rivals Brooklyn Nets.
A 33-point effort from Julius Randle was enough to hold off a fast-finishing Brooklyn and put an end their three-game losing streak.
The Pistons were firing on all cylinders in Detroit as Christian Wood scored 22 points off the bench to help secure a dominant 132-102 win against the Washington Wizards.
Both Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond finished with double-doubles in the 30-point victory.
Elsewhere, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-97, 35 points from Donovan Mitchell led the Utah Jazz to a 121-115 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves narrowly secured a 105-104 double overtime victory against the Sacramento Kings.
