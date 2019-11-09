Tyson Fury teams up with Braun Strowman at WWE Smackdown event in Manchester

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman ended their bitter feud and pledged to become tag-team partners on WWE Smackdown on Friday night in Manchester.

Wrestling’s newest rivalry had seen the pair clash three times before their eagerly-anticipated contest at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which boxer Fury won by count-out following a knockout punch.

Smackdown confirmed Fury’s appearance in his home city earlier this week, with ‘The Gypsy King’ expected to continue his grievances with ‘The Monster Among Men’.

But the lineal heavyweight champion of the world and Strowman agreed to end their bitterness and vowed to team up together in the future.

Fury spoke about his achievements of travelling to Germany to beat Wladimir Klitschko, the United States to fight Deontay Wilder and Saudi Arabia to take on Strowman before claiming he had unfinished business.

The Briton called Strowman to the ring, and said: “Firstly I would just like to say thank you very much for the opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

“It was a great fight, I appreciate it, it was one of the toughest fights I have ever had. I know why they call you ‘The Monster Among Men’. Thank you very much.”

The pair shook hands, and Fury added: ‘You know if we ever fight again, I think it should be us two as a tag team together.”

Strowman responded: “You know Tyson, I really like the sound of that. But here is the kicker, there ain’t two dudes in the back stupid enough to fight us. Unless they are trying to get all four of these hands!”

The B Team, consisting of Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, were stupid enough to saunter to the ring and challenge Fury and Strowman, but the duo were soon in trouble.

The American sent the pair crashing to the floor with two shoulder charges and, after Fury knocked out Dallas, Strowman powerslammed Axel to the canvas.

Fury and Strowman then celebrated with their arms aloft at the top of the ramp together in front of a packed crowd, which included IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington.