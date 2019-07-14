Menu

Roger Federer’s Wimbledon final defeats

The Swiss lost a fourth final at SW19 on Sunday.

Roger Federer lost an epic final on Sunday

Roger Federer missed the chance to claim a ninth Wimbledon title after losing an epic final to Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

The Swiss was beaten 13-12 in the deciding set of a marathon match which lasted four hours and 57 minutes.

Here, PA takes a closer look at Federer’s other defeats in the showpiece at SW19.

2008

Roger Federer tasted defeat in the final for the first time to Rafael Nadal in 2008
Widely regarded as the greatest Wimbledon final ever, the Federer-Nadal rivalry was at its peak in 2008. After Federer had won the previous two years against the Spaniard, Nadal got his revenge in the gloom with a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-7 (8) 9-7 win.

2014

Novak Djokovic got the better of Federer in 2014
There was a changing of the guard as Djokovic earned his place at the top table of men’s tennis, winning a second Wimbledon title courtesy of a 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 5-7 6-4 success.

2015

Djokovic did it again a year later
It was more of the same 12 months later as Djokovic won again, this time 7-6 (1) 6-7 (10) 6-4 6-3.

