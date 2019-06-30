Kevin Durant to sign for Brooklyn Nets

NBA star Kevin Durant has agreed to sign for the Brooklyn Nets.

The announcement was made via the Instagram account of ESPN’s docu-series “The Boardroom”, on which Golden State Warriors forward Durant is an executive producer.

The statement read: “Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends on July 6th.”

Reports suggest Durant’s contract will be for four years and 164million US dollars.

The 6ft 9in Durant, 30, joined the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and helped them win the NBA championship in 2017 and 2018.

He was named as the MVP of the finals series on both occasions.

The two-time Olympic champion’s availability for much of next season is in doubt after he suffered an Achilles tendon injury in game six of this year’s finals, having only just returned from nine games out with a calf problem.

The Nets were also widely reported to have agreed deals with Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving and New York Knicks centre DeAndre Jordan as NBA free agency opened on Sunday night.