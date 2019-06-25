Cricket World Cup matchday 27: Australia book semi-final slot after condemning England to third defeat

England’s faltering World Cup campaign veered further off track as old rivals Australia booked their place in the semi-finals with a 64-run victory at Lord’s.

After misadventures against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, England ran aground when chasing for the third time in the tournament, dismissed for an error-strewn 221.

With India and New Zealand still to play, there is now minimal leeway if the world’s number-one side are to reach the semi-finals of their own competition.

Australia captain Aaron Finch paved the way for his side’s win, weathering a tricky start after being sent in and making exactly 100, while left-armer Jason Behrendorff took a maiden five-wicket haul.

Tweet of the day

High fives ?? to the English bloke who fired up Mitch with some banter at breaky….. onya legend!! — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) June 25, 2019

Mitchell Starc’s wife, the Australia Women’s wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, reveals a home supporter got the paceman’s competitive juices flowing on the morning of the match.

Snap shot

Advertising

Victory over England had Australia’s Steve Smith jumping for joy at Lord’s (Tim Goode/PA)

Hot ticket

England football manager Gareth Southgate (top left) was in attendance at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Lord’s is no stranger to attracting the great and the good and a World Cup clash against Australia did not disappoint as a draw. Former Prime Ministers John Major and David Cameron led the way among the political classes, Ed Sheeran and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy represented for the rockers, with current England football boss Gareth Southgate and former Three Lions chief Glenn Hoddle also in attendance.

Advertising

Tournament tracker

(PA Graphics)

Quote of the day

The England captain was taking the optimistic view ahead of England’s last two group games.

Stat attack

Top shot

Aaron Finch hit Moeen Ali for the first six of the day (Adam Davy/PA)

Australia saw off England’s new-ball pace attack at the top of the day, leaving Aaron Finch and David Warner to up the ante after that initial measured approach. And Finch wasted precious little time in getting after Moeen Ali, sweeping England’s spin star for his first of two sixes en route to his second century of the tournament.

Bowled over

Selected ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile, the Western Australia paceman announced himself in style when offered the chance to open the bowling on his first appearance at Lord’s. After one range-finder he conjured a wonderful inswinging yorker that would have cleaned up the very best. As a calling card in his first competitive outing against England, this one will take some beating.

Boo boys out in force

Former Australia captain Smith was heckled as he left the pitch (Tim Goode/PA)

Disgraced ball-tampering cheats Warner and former skipper Steve Smith were always going to cop abuse from the crowd in their first outing against England since their suspensions. Smith appeared to receive more booing than Warner, but both men had to soak up grief from the punters.

Up next

Tomorrow: New Zealand v Pakistan, 10:30 (Edgbaston)

Table