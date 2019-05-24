Goalkeeper Lossl to join Everton

Everton have made their first move of the summer by signing Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old Denmark international’s contract expires next month and he has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Toffees, whom he will officially join on July 1.

Lossl, who made 69 Premier League appearances for the Terriers during their two seasons in the top flight, keeping 14 clean sheets, has been brought in as back up to England number one Jordan Pickford.

It casts doubt on the future of Maarten Stekelenburg, 37 in September, who has made just five appearances in the Europa League and League Cup in the last two seasons.

The Dutchman has just one year remaining on his contract and looks set to be moved on with Portugal youth international Joao Virginia promoted from the under-23s, with whom he won the Premier League 2 title this season.

Lossl later tweeted his feelings about his move to Goodison.

“Feeling very proud. Thank you to everybody involved in making this possible. Can’t wait to become a part of this great club,” he wrote.

Speaking to TV 2 SPORT in his homeland Lossl said: “It is a really exciting challenge, and my feeling is that it is the right one at this time of my career.

“After my talk with the club and the package they have offered me I expect that I can take the next step towards becoming the best version of myself and therefore make myself effective.

“I have been picked up to fill a free seat in the goalkeeper team but there is also no doubt that Jordan is an excellent goalkeeper.”