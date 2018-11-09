Frosinone secure late draw

The points were shared in a 1-1 draw in the Serie A tie between Frosinone and Fiorentina at the Stadio Benito Stirpe as Andrea Pinamonti cracked in a late leveller for the home side.

Frosinone had a goal disallowed in the first half, when Rai Vloet scored from a corner but his effort was ruled out for a foul committed in the build-up.

Goalkeeper Marco Sportiello made a great save from a Fiorentina free-kick to prevent his former team taking the lead.

The away side had the better of the chances in the first half but were unable to put the ball past Sportiello in the Frosinone net.

After a goalless first half, Marco Benassi scored his fifth goal of the season when he headed it at the near post to put Fiorentina ahead.

But Pinamonti hit a superb goal from distance as his strike found the top corner to equalise for Frosinone.