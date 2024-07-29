No team medal but Joe Fraser proud of his Olympic journey

Fraser and his team-mates finished fourth in the team final for a third consecutive Games as they were beaten to bronze by the USA at the Bercy Arena.

The 25-year-old was also part of the squad which narrowly missed out on the podium in Tokyo three years ago. Yet despite the disappointment, former Sandwell College student Fraser took pride in even being in Paris having battled back from injury troubles which at one point last year put his future in the sport in doubt.

“I have definitely had moments over the last 12 months when I did not think I would make it back, so even standing here today, at my second Olympics, I am proud of that,” said Fraser, who underwent foot and shoulder surgery at the start of 2023 and did not compete all year.