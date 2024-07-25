Phoebe Paterson Pine taking laid back Paralympic Games view

Paterson Pine, 26, won a “dream come true” gold in her debut Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 and heads to Paris as part of Team GB’s four-strong para archery squad.

The archer was born in Siddington in Gloucestershire but has lived in Telford since 2019. She has spina bifida and competes from a stool in the Compound Women Open, in which she is ranked 14 globally.

Paterson Pine will begin her quest for another medal on August 29 in the ranking round and hope to reach the knockout stages – but has placed no pressure on repeating the success from three years ago.

“Just making Tokyo was an absolute dream come true so to be selected for my second Games as well is like one goal after another coming true,” Paterson Pine said.

“I want to treat every single Games as a separate Games. I will always be Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion, nobody can take that away from me. Do I want to be Paris 2024 Paralympic champion? Of course I do – but I’m not going to put that pressure on myself. I’m 26 years old, I want to go out there, enjoy the experience and enjoy being a two-time Paralympian.”

After travelling to the other side of the world for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, Paterson Pine – who took up archery on a family holiday as a youngster – is relieved this year’s showpiece is, relatively speaking, on her doorstep.

She added: “I’m also grateful the Games are so close to home this time, not only from a travel perspective but also being able to have my family and friends come and watch. Tokyo felt quite isolating at times, so being able to have them all come and support and see them and have a hug if needed is so important.”

In the aftermath of her golden efforts last time out, Paterson Pine spoke of suffering from depression and anxiety. She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to archery.

That year she claimed bronze in the World Archery Para Championship in Dubai.

Paterson Pine is joined by Jodie Grinham, who will be 28 weeks pregnant when competing, in France. Making up the squad are the experienced Nathan Macqueen, in his third Games, and debutant Victoria Kingstone.

Penny Briscoe, Paralympic GB Chef de mission, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome our four Para archers to the ParalympicsGB team for Paris 2024. Nathan, Phoebe and Jodie all have fantastic Paralympic experience behind them and I know as a group will lead the way when it comes to sharing that Paralympic journey with Victoria as she makes her Paralympic debut in Paris.”

A total of around 230 athletes from 19 sports are expected to make up the British team that will compete in Paris.

Archery GB has been based at Lilleshall for more than 20 years and earlier this year a new Performance Archery Centre training facility was opened to help athletes prepare for the Games.