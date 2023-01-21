Notification Settings

Telford Tigers hoping new trio can give them boost

Telford Tigers will be hoping a trio of new arrivals can help finally fire them back to winning ways this weekend.

Tigers face a National Ice Hockey League double header that sees them head to Slough to take on Bees tonight (6.30pm) before welcoming Sheffield Steeldogs to the Telford Ice Rink tomorrow (6pm).

And they will boosted by the welcome signings of Gareth O’Flaherty, Rory Herrman and Tom Carlon.

Former Tiger O’Flaherty, 32, has returned following a stint with Milton Keynes Thunder and will add some valuable experience to the ranks, while while Herrman, 23, has arrived from Cardiff Devils.

Carlon, who started his career with Tigers, has also opted to return ‘home’ after figuring for Milton Keynes Thunder.

Tigers are on a miserable run of form that has seen them lose 14 of their last 15 games.

