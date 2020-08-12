Seventh heaven for Telford Tigers captain Jason Silverthorn

The Canadian import forward, 41, has captained the Tigers since arriving from Hull in 2014, winning three league titles in six seasons, including the NIHL league and cup double last season.

He will continue to wear his familiar No.22 jersey and is looking towards another successful campaign on a personal level and for Tom Watkins’ Tigers, after top scoring with 33 goals last season – which was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic with Telford on the hunt for a treble.

Silverthorn, who lives locally with his young family, insisted that the prospect of defending the Tigers’ honours was a big draw for the new season.

“How could I not come back?” Silverthorn said. “After the season we had last year and our ability as a group, to come back with the challenge of defending two titles was something I couldn’t pass up on.

“Professionally as a player you couldn’t ask for a bigger task to return to – winning is hard, but defending will be even harder.

“We have a really good mix of youth and experience as well as a growing core currently on the roster, with many of the same faces returning, allowing Tommy to make subtle changes to continue to progress the organisation.”

Silverthorn spent five years at Hull Stingrays after spells in Edinburgh and Cardiff, after initially moving to the UK in 2006.

He explained that laying his family roots in Shropshire has also been a factor in an extended spell with the Telford Ice Rink outfit.

The forward added: “On a personal level, my family and I were never looking to go elsewhere – we are settled here in Shropshire after moving into our new house at the beginning of November last year.

“With my wife Lyndsay having firmly established a career in Shrewsbury as well as daughter Madison comfortable in the local school system, we couldn’t be happier.

“Unfortunately the world has come to a bit of a standstill due to this pandemic, which prematurely ended our season last year and a chance at the treble.

“Although this was always the right decision, as we are only in the entertainment business, it still leaves that feeling of unfinished business which, once this cloud of uncertainty is lifted, will make way to a rush of excitement to get back after it!”

Tigers head coach and general manager Watkins explained how his captain is the ‘epitome’ of what a hockey player should be, and hailed the input of Silverthorn’s ‘incredible’ scoring record.

The head coach feels that the forward’s form in the months just before the coronavirus shutdown made him ‘unplayable’.

Watkins said: “Jason has been our club captain since he arrived in Telford from Hull in 2014 and has had the opportunity to lift the league trophy on three occasions in those six seasons.

“That is a great achievement.

“He’s a player who makes my job easy, buys into what we do, sets the standard in his approach and sets an example for the other players with his worth ethic.

“Jason’s scoring record since he has been here has been incredible and he had another strong season last year.

“Through January and February last season he was unplayable and scoring goals for fun.”

The head coach added: “I said the same thing at the start of last season, that it was an easy decision to bring Jason back as he is the epitome of what you want from a hockey player.

“He never gives less than 100 per cent and is an example to the younger players in how to train, how to prepare for games and how to play.

“He is a massive asset to the club and I’m sure the fans are as delighted as I am that Jason has agreed to return for another season. I look forward to working with him.”