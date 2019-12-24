Tom Watkins is relieved at late Telford Tigers victory

Tigers are nine points clear at the top of the EIHL National League after victories over Sheffield and Hull while second-placed Swindon Wildcats suffered back-to-back defeats.

But Tigers made life hard for themselves after letting a 4-1 lead slip in the final period before Scott McKenize netted in the final second of the game.

“It wasn’t how we planned to win the game after getting ourselves in a good position,” said Watkins.

“A win is a win at the end of the day and we take another four points into Christmas.

“Hopefully we have learnt from our mistakes. We got a get out of jail card, but we’ll take it.”

James Smith (two), Scott McKenzie and Fin Howells had given Tigers a seeming unassailable lead before six penalties conceded in the final period allowed Sheffield to find a way back into the game.