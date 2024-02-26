Northgate swimmers are making waves yet again

The five days of competition in Wolverhampton saw the best young swimmers from the Shropshire region face off in the first competition of 2024.

And after amassing 100 medals and over 200 personal bests across the team, Northgate head coach Mike Owen was full of pride for the performances.

‘There were some outstanding performances throughout the competition, and I was proud of each and every swimmer,” he said. “Congratulations to Millie Brown, Leo Johnson and Reece Thomas who, as a result of their efforts, have now qualified for their first ever regional competition.”

Owen added: “Additionally, I would like to thank the staff at Bridgnorth Endowed Leisure Centre who have been incredibly supportive in helping the club put on additional sessions at their centre this year, including land based training.

“The results of this are clear to see.”

By the time the last length was completed, Northgate had amassed 34 gold medals, 30 silver, and 36 bronzes, a remarkable achievement given the quality of participants involved.

Five club members picked up individual awards, with Emily Gurr and Daisy Berry securing the ‘top girl’ awards for their respective age categories, while Martha Gibbard, Holly Morris and Dewi Arch were placed second overall in their groups.

Martha Gibbard broke the Northgate record for a 13-year-old girl for 50m backstroke, while 16-year-old Alfie Berry is now also the proud owner of the 50m breaststroke club record for this age.